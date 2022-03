[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter United claimed all three points when they hosted Aberdon on Saturday in the U18 B.

The final score was 6-1.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-1 away win for Culter United in March 2022.

Culter United are sitting second in the table but 13 points adrift of leaders Inverurie Locos.