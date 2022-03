[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Whites are now in a strong position in the U16 A.

When the team met Banchory Boys away on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row with a 5-0 success at Milton of Crathes.

The last match between the teams ended in a 9-0 home win for Dyce BC Whites in October 2021.

Elsewhere in the division, Dyce Blues defeated Bridge of Don Thistle 3-0.