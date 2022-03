[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory Boys were in fine form in their home match against Kemnay FC on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score at Milton Park was 9-0.

Banchory are sitting sixth in the table with Kemnay in 12th spot.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 6-0 away win for Banchory Boys in February 2022.

Elsewhere in U17 B there were wins for Kintore United, Portlethen SC, Stonehaven YFC and Westdyke Thistle.