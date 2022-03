[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle and visitors Cove YFC played out a 1-1 draw in U16 A.

The result means Cove YFC are unbeaten for the ninth consecutive game.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-0 home win for Cove YFC in October 2021.

In the next game in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will play Dyce BC Blues (away) on 2 April, while Cove YFC play Dyce BC Whites (home).