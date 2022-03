[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mormond Thistle drew 1-1 with Middlefield Wasps in the U16 C game on Saturday.

The result was Mormond Thistle's sixth game in a row without defeat.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-2 home win for Mormond Thistle in October 2021.

In the next game in the U16 C, Mormond Thistle will play Portlethen SC (away) on Saturday, while Middlefield Wasps play Glentanar CFC (away).