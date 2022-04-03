Westdyke Thistle beat Newtonhill BC to go top of Under-18s League A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle won their home game against Newtonhill BC in the U18 League A on Saturday, with the clash finishing 8-1.

"It was a dominating performance from my Westdyke lads against a well-organised Newtonhill team," said Westdyke Thistle's coach Colin Shirreffs after the game.

"It's great to score eight goals, but the important thing was the three points to take us top of the league."

Westdyke Thistle have five wins, with 38 goals for and only three against over the last five games, while Newtonhill BC have one win, two draws and two losses.

The last meeting between the teams, last month, ended in a 4-0 away win for Westdyke Thistle.

Elsewhere in U18 A, Culter Boys won 4-1 away against Stonehaven YFC 4-1.