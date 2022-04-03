Determined performance by Dee United sees them claim a point away to Mintlaw BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dee United got a point away from home against a strong Mintlaw BC on Saturday as the Under-17 League B match finished 3-3.

Mintlaw BC have two wins, two draws and one loss with 17 goals for and eight against in their last five games, while Dee United have one win, three draws and one loss over the same period.

The last match between the teams, where Dee United were the home team, ended in a 4-1 away win for Mintlaw BC in February.

Elsewhere in U17 B Northstar CFC won 3-0 at Colony Colts 3-0 and Huntly FC defeated Kemnay FC 10-1.