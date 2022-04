[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke CC eased to an 11-0 victory against Stonehaven YFC in the U19 A on Saturday.

The result means Stonehaven YFC stay in sixth and last place and Westdyke CC are in third.

Stonehaven YFC have one draw and four losses over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have three wins, one draw and one loss.

Elsewhere in U19 A Cove YFC won 8-0 against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC.