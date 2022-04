[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC beat Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 8-0 at Balmoral Stadium to move top of U19 A.

They are level on points with Colony Park but have a far superior goal difference despite having played three games fewer.

Fraserburgh LinkUp are sitting fifth in the table.

The last match between the teams ended in a 4-1 away win for Cove YFC in March.

Elsewhere in U19 A Westdyke CC won 11-0 against Stonehaven YFC.