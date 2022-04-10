Dyce BC Blues on cloud nine after Banchory Boys victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dyce BC Blues on cloud nine after Banchory Boys victory

By Youth Football Project
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Banchory Boys

0

Dyce BC Blues

9

Dyce BC Blues ran out 9-0 winners against Banchory Boys on Saturday in the U16 A.

Dyce BC Blues' coach John McLean said: "It was a great all-round team performance with some very well worked goals."

Dyce BC Blues are now in third place, while Banchory Boys are in 10th and last place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 8-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in January.

Elsewhere in U16 A Westdyke Thistle picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against West End Reds, Westdyke CC defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 3-0 and Formartine United YFC won 5-0 against Bridge of Don Thistle.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

