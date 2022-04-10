Dyce BC Blues on cloud nine after Banchory Boys victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues ran out 9-0 winners against Banchory Boys on Saturday in the U16 A.

Dyce BC Blues' coach John McLean said: "It was a great all-round team performance with some very well worked goals."

Dyce BC Blues are now in third place, while Banchory Boys are in 10th and last place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 8-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in January.

Elsewhere in U16 A Westdyke Thistle picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against West End Reds, Westdyke CC defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 3-0 and Formartine United YFC won 5-0 against Bridge of Don Thistle.