Dyce BC Blues claim top spot with 7-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle

Dyce BC Blues moved top of U16 A thanks to a 7-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle at Lawsondale.

The result moves Dyce BC Blues one point above Westdyke CC.

Westdyke Thistle are now in eighth place in the league.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for Dyce BC Blues'.

The victory means Dyce BC Blues have taken points in 12 straight games.

Westdyke Thistle have one win, one draw and three losses in their previous five matches with a goal difference of 4 goals for and 14 against.

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and and a goal difference of 28 goals for and 1 against.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in April 2022.

In the next games in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on West End Reds (away) on Thursday and Dyce BC Whites (home) on Saturday. Dyce BC Blues play Formartine United YFC (away) on Saturday.