Dyce BC Blues claim top spot with 7-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Dyce BC Blues claim top spot with 7-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle

By Youth Football Project
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Westdyke Thistle

The team logo of Westdyke Thistle

1

Dyce BC Blues

The team logo of Dyce BC Blues

7

Dyce BC Blues moved top of U16 A thanks to a 7-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle at Lawsondale.

The result moves Dyce BC Blues one point above Westdyke CC.

Westdyke Thistle are now in eighth place in the league.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for Dyce BC Blues'.

The victory means Dyce BC Blues have taken points in 12 straight games.

Westdyke Thistle have one win, one draw and three losses in their previous five matches with a goal difference of 4 goals for and 14 against.

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and and a goal difference of 28 goals for and 1 against.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in April 2022.

In the next games in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on West End Reds (away) on Thursday and Dyce BC Whites (home) on Saturday. Dyce BC Blues play Formartine United YFC (away) on Saturday.

 

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Recent match reports from