Westdyke Thistle ease to 5-1 triumph at Colony Colts

Westdyke Thistle won their away game against Colony Colts on Thursday in the U17 B.

The final score at Strathburn Park was 5-1.

Colony Colts are still in seventh place and Westdyke Thistle are in fourth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-0 home win for Westdyke Thistle in March.

In the next game in the U17 B, Colony Colts will take on Culter Deeside (away) on Saturday, while Westdyke Thistle host Huntly FC.

Elsewhere in U17 B Stonehaven Youth won against Dee United 2-0 and Portlethen SC won 5-0 against Banchory Boys.