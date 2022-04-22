Forres mum and two children ran from home as flames ‘spread like wildfire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Forres mum and two children ran from home as flames ‘spread like wildfire’

By Lauren Robertson
April 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fire damage in Nicolle Campbell's home.
Fire damage in Nicolle Campbell's home.

A Forres family had to “run for their lives” after a fire tore through their home.

The accidental blaze started in Nicolle Campbell’s bedroom and “spread like wildfire” around the house, forcing her and her sons Ethan, 8, and Noah, 6, to flee for safety.

Sophie Campbell, Nicolle’s sister, rushed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbour on Sunday, April 10.

“It was quite a shock, I didn’t realise quite how bad it was,” she said.

“Smoke was billowing out of her windows, the fire brigade was there and there were quite a few police as well.”

The fire started in the bedroom.

When she returned to the house, which is owned by the council, Nicolle, 28, had to wear gloves and a mask as she tried to rescue anything she could.

Sophie, 27, explained the extent of the damage the fire caused in her sister’s home: “Her bedroom is completely gone, there’s nothing salvageable.

“The attic caved in on her bedroom, all the smoke got to the upstairs but there’s also water damage and the kitchen is flooded.”

Trying to recover

The family is now living in the safety of Sophie and Nicolle’s parents’ home, but they are all struggling to adapt to life after the fire.

Nicolle started having seizures last year and hasn’t been able to work since. The stress of the fire caused her to have one as her sons were checked over by paramedics outside the house.

Noah is struggling to sleep without his favourite toy and the computer Ethan’s dad made for him was lost in the blaze.

Sophie said her niece Leah, 12, who was visiting her grandparents at the time, has “gone in on herself” since the fire.

‘There’s no shame in asking for help’

To help support her sister, Sophie set up a GoFundMe and has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have donated and come forward to offer help.

She said: “It might not look like a lot of money but it is a lot of money to my sister.”

Nicolle hasn’t been able to salvage many things from the house.

Sophie said Nicolle had initially been hesitant to reach out, but had finally agreed that it could help her and her children rebuild what they lost.

“It took a lot of convincing for my sister to agree to it,” she explained.

“I said there’s no shame in asking for help when she’s lost everything in the house.”

The family had been due to move out of the Forres house in a matter of weeks, so are now focusing on looking forward to life in a new home with Nicolle’s partner.

To donate to the online GoFundme campaign, click here. 

