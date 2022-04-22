Banchory Boys share the spoils with Westdyke CC in entertaining 4-4 draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Banchory Boys entertained Westdyke CC in the U19 A. The final score was 4-4.

Banchory Boys have two draws and three losses over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have one win, two draws and two losses.

Banchory Boys remain in fourth place and Westdyke CC are third.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 6-3 home win for Westdyke CC in March.

In the next game in the U19 A, Banchory Boys will take on Stonehaven YFC (home) on Saturday. Westdyke CC play Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC (away).

Elsewhere in U19 A, Cove YFC defeated Stonehaven YFC 8-2.