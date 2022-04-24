Dyce BC Blues victorious against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC despite tricky conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues defeated the visiting Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-0 in the U16 A on Saturday.

John McLean, Dyce BC Blues's coach, said: "Good performance again today from the boys against a very competitive Fraserburgh side.

"We got the ball down and played it on the ground as the wind was quite strong.

"We moved the ball quickly and managed to create some good opportunities, and scored four really good team goals."

Dyce BC Blues have five wins and with a goal difference of 28 goals for and 3 against over the last five games, while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have two wins, one draw and two losses.

Dyce BC Blues are still the league leaders and Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are in sixth.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-0 away win for Dyce BC Blues in October.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Formartine United YFC won 4-1 against Westdyke Thistle.