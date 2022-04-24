Man had thousands of indecent child images, including one of the worst police have ever seen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man had thousands of indecent child images, including one of the worst police have ever seen

By David McPhee
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ian Hector ran from court to avoid photographers.
Ian Hector ran from court to avoid photographers.

A paedophile found with thousands of indecent images of children had one of the worst photos police have ever seen.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that when police raided Ian Hector’s home on May 19 last year they discovered more than 2,700 pictures of children on his computer, mobile phone and on a USB stick hidden in his garden shed.

On the 41-year-old’s USB pen drive cybercrime officers found an image that was described as “one of the most severe the cybercrime analysts had ever seen”.

The pictures and videos featured girls aged between nine and 15 years old.

Further inaccessible images – mostly of girls – featured children aged between one and 14-years-of-age.

His solicitor claimed he had been curious after downloading a BitTorrent site for movies.

Ian Hector ran from court to evade photographers.

USB stick was hidden in garden shed

In total, Hector downloaded 22 Category A, 27 Category B and 2,717 Category C pictures over 16 months.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading the images and another charge of being in possession of thousands of pictures.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court that a search warrant was executed for Hector’s address in May last year with officers finding a cache of vile images on the seized devices.

The pictures had all been downloaded and stored by Hector between January 18 2020 and May 19 last year.

During a subsequent police interview, Hector admitted he had a USB stick of more graphic images hidden in his garden shed.

Ms Ward said: “It is noted within the cybercrime report that one of the inaccessible Category A images found within the unallocated space on the USB pen drive was described as one of the most severe the cybercrime analysts had ever seen.”

‘He knows society takes these types of offences very seriously’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that Hector had come across an image one night while drunk and home alone on a BitTorrent site he used for downloading films.

“He came across this material and he does accept that he did watch it – he says it was out of curiosity.

“He regards this as a particularly serious offence and he knows society takes these types of offences very seriously.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Hector described Hector’s offences as “undoubtedly” serious.

He added: “It’s well known that anyone who downloads or looks at images of this kind is contributing to the vile industry.

Sheriff Miller sentenced Hector to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offender’s programme.

He also placed Hector, of Fettercairn, on the sex offender’s register for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]