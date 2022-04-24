Colony Park manager praises players after draw with Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Cove YFC hosted Colony Park in the U19 A.

The final score was 1-1.

Colony Park's manager Scott Steele said: "A fantastic goal by Cameron Steele kept the score level following a fairly even first half.

"It was looking like there was only going to be one winner in the second half, and despite hitting the woodwork three times, we couldn't find the winner we deserved.

"Credit to all the players today as they kept trying to play football the right way."

League champions Cove YFC have four wins and one draw with a goal difference of 22 goals for and 4 against over the last five games, while Colony Park have one win, two draws and two losses.

Cove YFC are 12 points clear at the summit with Colony Park in second.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-1 away win for Cove YFC earlier this month.

Elsewhere in U19 A Banchory Boys won 8-0 against Stonehaven YFC and Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC drew 2-2 against Westdyke CC.