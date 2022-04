[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United YFC won their away match against Westdyke Thistle in the U16 A action on Saturday.

The game finished 4-1 to the Pitmedden side.

The result means Westdyke Thistle stay in eighth place and Formartine United YFC are fifth.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Westdyke Thistle in September.

Elsewhere in U16 A Dyce BC Blues won 4-0 against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 4-0.