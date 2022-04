[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dee United ended the season with a 3-1 victory against Westdyke Thistle in the U17 B action on Thursday.

Westdyke Thistle have three wins, one draw one loss over the last five games, while Dee United have three wins, one draw and one loss and a goal difference of 10 goals for and 7 against.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 8-1 away win for Westdyke Thistle in September 2021.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Banchory Boys won against Stonehaven Youth 6-2.