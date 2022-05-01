Rowan Millar hits hat-trick as Colony Park end the season in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two of the top three U19 A teams went head to head on Saturday with Colony Park winning 5-1 at home against third placed Westdyke CC.

Colony Park's manager Scott Steele said: "A fantastic result and end to the season.

"A super hat-trick from Rowan Millar ensured a comfortable win to bring the curtain down on a successful juvenile career for these boys.

"Prolific Tom Ward completed the rout after a back post header from Ross Clelland."

Colony Park have two wins, one draw and two losses with a goal difference of 18 goals for and 10 against over the last five games, while Westdyke CC have and three draws two losses.

Colony Park finish the season in second place - nine points behind winners Cove YFC - with Westdyke CC in third.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-3 home win for Westdyke CC in March.

Elsewhere in U19 A, Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC defeated Stonehaven YFC 7-4.