Mormond Thistle secure U16 C title with 1-1 draw against Longside BC

Mormond Thistle claimed the U16 C title thanks to a draw at Longside BC.

The final score was 1-1.

Mormond Thistle's manager Sean Beddie said: "A brilliant first half from the boys to go one-nil up, and Longside came into the game in the second half, but we held on to get the draw we needed to win the league.

"Very proud of the boys and well deserved."

Longside BC have two wins, two draws and one loss over the last five games, while Mormond Thistle have one win and four draws.

This means Mormond Thistle finished one point clear of Middlefield Wasps at the top of the table and that Longside BC are in seventh and last place.

Remarkably only six points separated top and bottom in the seven-team league.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 1-0 home win for Mormond Thistle in February 2022.