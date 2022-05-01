Mormond Thistle secure U16 C title with 1-1 draw against Longside BC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mormond Thistle secure U16 C title with 1-1 draw against Longside BC

By Youth Football Project
May 1, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League C (Under-16s)

Longside BC

1

Mormond Thistle

1

Mormond Thistle claimed the U16 C title thanks to a draw at Longside BC.

The final score was 1-1.

Mormond Thistle's manager Sean Beddie said: "A brilliant first half from the boys to go one-nil up, and Longside came into the game in the second half, but we held on to get the draw we needed to win the league.

"Very proud of the boys and well deserved."

Longside BC have two wins, two draws and one loss over the last five games, while Mormond Thistle have one win and four draws.

This means Mormond Thistle finished one point clear of Middlefield Wasps at the top of the table and that Longside BC are in seventh and last place.

Remarkably only six points separated top and bottom in the seven-team league.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 1-0 home win for Mormond Thistle in February 2022.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

