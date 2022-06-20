Kit donation from Westhill sees Lagos juvenile football club earn ‘Westdyke Nigeria’ nickname

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kit donation from Westhill sees Lagos juvenile football club earn ‘Westdyke Nigeria’ nickname

By Sophie Goodwin
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Westdyke Community Club donated kit to a youth football team, pictured, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Westdyke Community Club donated kit to a youth football team, pictured, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Westdyke’s motto “Community at the Heart” doesn’t just apply to their work in the north-east.

The Westhill-based juvenile football club recently worked with the Lydia Wilson Foundation and sent seven boxes filled with old kits to Lagos in Nigeria.

The Lydia Wilson Foundation, is a local non-profit which was founded by Lydia Balogun-Wilson, and aims to ‘protect the vulnerable’ and improve living conditions in Africa.

Balogun-Wilson travelled to Nigeria to handover Westdyke’s kit, which they had accumulated over several season.

The club try to reuse their kit each season and pass them down to younger teams, but they were still left with shirts, shorts and socks to spare.

Westdyke’s donation provided a youth football team in Lagos, now nicknamed “Westdyke Nigeria”, with new kit.

They wore the kit in a tournament sponsored by the Westhill club, who also donated money which helped pay for trophies and participation medals.

Gillian Robson, who is the vice secretary at Westdyke and helped organise the donations, is delighted the club positively impacted another community.

She said: “It’s fantastic because it means we can re-use the kit and it’s not just sitting in somebody’s garage gathering dust.

“We were just thrilled to be able to help and to have a link with the foundation that is run by somebody in our own community.

“We are a community club and try to give back what we can. It’s great to show our kids as well that football doesn’t just have to be showing up, playing and going home again.

“I have a son at the club, and it’s nice that all of our kids at the club can see that, by playing for Westdyke, they’re helping others.”

Some of the boys from Lagos. They are wearing old Westdyke kits, and played in a tournament which was also sponsored by the Westhill club.

Robson has just helped send four more boxes filled with football kits to Lagos, this time donated by Westhill Primary School.

She feels proud to have been involved in the initiative, and hopes Westdyke will keep working to help others outside of their own area.

Robson said: “I’m very proud to have played a small part of it. Every squad who has donated kit has played their part as well.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to provide a bit of help to vulnerable children and families overseas.

“This is something that we’ve started now and I feel like we could expand on it and keep it going.”

