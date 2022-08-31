Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Culter Colts under-16s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Culter Colts under-16s manager Craig Ross as his side play their second season of ADJFA League A football. Last year was Culter’s first in the division, after winning promotion the previous season via a play-off from League B.

Name: Craig Ross

Position: Manager

Team: Culter Colts under-16s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 16s League A

Home pitch: Cults Academy

Kit colours: White

How did last season go?

Last season was good. We got promoted in a play-off so we moved into the League A, so it was our first season playing in that league.

The challenge was just to avoid relegation, which the boys did as we finished third bottom. It did feel like a successful season because of that.

What are your expectations for this season?

Our expectation is pretty much the same again – avoid relegation. We want to try to climb the table and maybe finish mid-table, but we just want the boys to keep enjoying it.

I’m looking forward to see if the boys have improved over their first season playing in the A league – can they now do one better than last season and finish a bit higher up.

How big a step up was promotion to League A?

It was massive. We came to League A after a season in League B where we were competing at the top end and the boys were used to winning most weeks.

There was a lot of heavy defeats in League A because the step up was massive, so it was a learning process for the boys week in and week out.

They’ve had a year’s worth of experience coming up against these players now, so I’m hoping that we can build on that this season.

Where do you train?

We train at the International School in Aberdeen.

It’s an exciting partnership between the International School and Culter because there are hundreds of kids in our youth teams across the age groups.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

The majority of the boys have been with the club since the 4-a-side days. There are two boys who are in their testimonial year – Nathan Ross and Brodie Skinner.

They’re all really committed to the club. It was difficult for them last year getting beat a lot, it can affect the morale but they’re a good bunch.

I’ve known most of them as they’ve worked up the age groups.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

I’ve always looked at it, and especially from Culter’s point of view, that it’s just offering kids playing facilities. With training and matches – let them go out and enjoy it.

If we’re putting too much pressure on kids at this age to be the best version of themselves, they get fed up being shouted at for not doing x, y or z.

The main thing for the ADJFA and for coaches is just to make sure we’re keeping kids off the streets, and making sure they’re still interested in playing football.

They might not go on to be professional footballers, but it’s about what can we do for you now that’ll help you afterwards.

Whether that’s moving to juniors, amateurs or just the friends you take away from playing youth football, we need to make sure they’re getting enjoyment out of it.