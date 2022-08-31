Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Culter Colts under-16s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Culter Colts under-16s

By Sophie Goodwin
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 5:13 pm
Culter Colts under-16's squad.
Culter Colts under-16's squad.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Culter Colts under-16s manager Craig Ross as his side play their second season of ADJFA League A football. Last year was Culter’s first in the division, after winning promotion the previous season via a play-off from League B.

Name: Craig Ross

Position: Manager

Team: Culter Colts under-16s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 16s League A

Home pitch: Cults Academy

Kit colours: White

How did last season go?

Last season was good. We got promoted in a play-off so we moved into the League A, so it was our first season playing in that league.

The challenge was just to avoid relegation, which the boys did as we finished third bottom. It did feel like a successful season because of that.

Culter Colts’ Alex Tough, in red, on the ball under pressure from Cove YFC’s Angus Booth. Pic by Chris Sumner

What are your expectations for this season?

Our expectation is pretty much the same again – avoid relegation. We want to try to climb the table and maybe finish mid-table, but we just want the boys to keep enjoying it.

I’m looking forward to see if the boys have improved over their first season playing in the A league – can they now do one better than last season and finish a bit higher up.

How big a step up was promotion to League A?

It was massive. We came to League A after a season in League B where we were competing at the top end and the boys were used to winning most weeks.

There was a lot of heavy defeats in League A because the step up was massive, so it was a learning process for the boys week in and week out.

They’ve had a year’s worth of experience coming up against these players now, so I’m hoping that we can build on that this season.

Where do you train?

We train at the International School in Aberdeen.

It’s an exciting partnership between the International School and Culter because there are hundreds of kids in our youth teams across the age groups.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

The majority of the boys have been with the club since the 4-a-side days. There are two boys who are in their testimonial year – Nathan Ross and Brodie Skinner.

They’re all really committed to the club. It was difficult for them last year getting beat a lot, it can affect the morale but they’re a good bunch.

I’ve known most of them as they’ve worked up the age groups.

Cove YFC’s Scott Reid (right) and Culter Colts’ Aaron Considine. Pic by Chris Sumner

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

I’ve always looked at it, and especially from Culter’s point of view, that it’s just offering kids playing facilities. With training and matches – let them go out and enjoy it.

If we’re putting too much pressure on kids at this age to be the best version of themselves, they get fed up being shouted at for not doing x, y or z.

The main thing for the ADJFA and for coaches is just to make sure we’re keeping kids off the streets, and making sure they’re still interested in playing football.

They might not go on to be professional footballers, but it’s about what can we do for you now that’ll help you afterwards.

Whether that’s moving to juniors, amateurs or just the friends you take away from playing youth football, we need to make sure they’re getting enjoyment out of it.

Cove YFC's Scott Reid (right) and Culter Colts' Aaron Considine. Pic by Chris Sumner
Supplied by Shutterstock.
