Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit

Ahead of tomorrow’s opening of Scotland’s first TrustFord branch in Aberdeen, Ford has also unveiled their new E-Transit van, which was on show at the recent AllFord event at Grampian Transport Museum.

The TrustFord team were on hand to answer questions about the vehicles on the day, including regional director Glen Kenington and fleet and commercial vehicle director Mark Wilkie, along with Paul Dick of mobile servicing and Michael Johnston, commercial vehicle sales manager.

The rear-wheel drive E-Transit comes with a 196-mile (optimal) range, with a camera and heated windscreen.

It has a 400-volts battery with 68Kw of usable power, with two power outputs of 184ps and 269ps, with two trim levels, Leader and Trend.

The E-Transit has a max gross payload of up to 1,758kg depending on vehicle ordered, either the Transit 350 or 425.

A fast charge from 15% to 80% takes only 34 minutes from a 115kw DC fast charger, and a 16A 3-phase wall box takes just over eight hours.

Electric power tools can also be charged from the van.

Orders can be placed now. Leader trim (68k 135kw L2 H2) costs £48,045 + £530 delivery and vat, and first registration fee.

For more details go to TrustFord.co.uk or call 03301 289 727