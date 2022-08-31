Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit

By Felicity Donohoe
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Wilkie and TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington with the new E-Transit. Picture by Wullie Marr
Mark Wilkie and TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington with the new E-Transit. Picture by Wullie Marr

Ahead of tomorrow’s opening of Scotland’s first TrustFord branch in Aberdeen, Ford has also unveiled their new E-Transit van, which was on show at the recent AllFord event at Grampian Transport Museum.

The TrustFord team were on hand to answer questions about the vehicles on the day, including regional director Glen Kenington and fleet and commercial vehicle director Mark Wilkie, along with Paul Dick of mobile servicing and Michael Johnston, commercial vehicle sales manager.

The rear-wheel drive E-Transit comes with a 196-mile (optimal) range, with a camera and heated windscreen.

Scotland leads charge on electric vehicles network

It has a 400-volts battery with 68Kw of usable power, with two power outputs of 184ps and 269ps, with two trim levels, Leader and Trend.

The E-Transit has a max gross payload of up to 1,758kg depending on vehicle ordered, either the Transit 350 or 425.

A fast charge from 15% to 80% takes only 34 minutes from a 115kw DC fast charger, and a 16A 3-phase wall box takes just over eight hours.

Electric power tools can also be charged from the van.

Hot Puma ST stays cool cornering the competition

Orders can be placed now. Leader trim (68k 135kw L2 H2) costs £48,045 + £530 delivery and vat, and first registration fee.

For more details go to TrustFord.co.uk or call 03301 289 727

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Bin strike calender graphic
The bin strikes are over (for now), but will your rubbish be collected?
0
Munro 4x4 EV.
Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal
0
The Braemar Gathering is offering a free live stream for this year's event. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Braemar Gathering is back and bringing the dance, music and royals to a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried…
A variety of groups took to the streets, including charities Charlie House, Clan and Friends of the Neuro Ward. Picture by Kami Thomson.
GALLERY: Celebrate Aberdeen Parade 2022
Lonach Highland games. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Lonach Highland Gathering
Ride the North is back, starting and finishing this year in Elgin. It's a one day event this year and riders can pick between 57 or 100 miles. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Ride the North makes a glorious return
0
Post Thumbnail
Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot
0
Post Thumbnail
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
A procession will be held in October to mark the start of the Royal National Mod in Perth; similar to a procession previously held in Fort William.
Torchlight procession to light up the start of the Royal National Mod
0

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0