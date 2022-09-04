Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longside BC claimed all three points in their away match against Portlethen SC on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 9-3.

Longside BC secured their first win of the season and Portlethen SC have two consecutive defeats after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold picked up a narrow victory against Colony Park 2-1, Culter Thistle won against Kintore United 5-0, Middlefield Wasps defeated Mormond Thistle 4-0, West End FC drew against Thistle YFC 3-3 and Cove Youth United won against Banchory Boys 5-3.