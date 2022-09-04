Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC win 4-0 away against Bridge of Don Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC win 4-0 away against Bridge of Don Thistle

By Youth Football Project
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

Bridge of Don Thistle

The team logo of Bridge of Don Thistle

0

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC

The team logo of Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC

4

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won their away game against Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-0.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Ryan Monaghan said: "We started slow and paid the price, conceding a goal in the first few minutes when we switched off and allowed a free header.

"The game was very evenly balanced, and despite a couple of good efforts from Liam Goudie and Marcus Stephen, we couldn’t find the equaliser.

"A couple of enforced defensive changes through injuries late in the second half seemed to unsettle us. Fraserburgh took advantage of some hesitant defending and scored three goals in quick succession.

"The scoreline probably didn’t reflect the game overall but well done to Fraserburgh, who wanted it more towards the end.

"A lot to learn from this game, but we go again next week."

Bridge of Don Thistle are without points while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have won both their games so far after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Blackburn BC won against Colony Park 4-1, Deveronvale drew against Stonehaven YFC United 1-1 and Cove YFC United picked up a narrow victory against Ellon Meadows 1-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

