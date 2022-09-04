Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC win 4-0 away against Bridge of Don Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won their away game against Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday in the U16 B.

The final score was 4-0.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Ryan Monaghan said: "We started slow and paid the price, conceding a goal in the first few minutes when we switched off and allowed a free header.

"The game was very evenly balanced, and despite a couple of good efforts from Liam Goudie and Marcus Stephen, we couldn’t find the equaliser.

"A couple of enforced defensive changes through injuries late in the second half seemed to unsettle us. Fraserburgh took advantage of some hesitant defending and scored three goals in quick succession.

"The scoreline probably didn’t reflect the game overall but well done to Fraserburgh, who wanted it more towards the end.

"A lot to learn from this game, but we go again next week."

Bridge of Don Thistle are without points while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have won both their games so far after two rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Blackburn BC won against Colony Park 4-1, Deveronvale drew against Stonehaven YFC United 1-1 and Cove YFC United picked up a narrow victory against Ellon Meadows 1-0.