Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC won 2-1 at home to West End Reds in the U17 A on Saturday.

West End Reds have had a sluggish start to the season and have only one point from their first three games. Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC are on six points.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have eight goals in total. They have scored six goals at home and two goals away in the U17 A.

West End Reds have scored four goals in this campaign with three coming away from home.