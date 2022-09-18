Newmachar United make it three wins out of three with 6-1 victory against Kintore United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Newmachar United make it three wins out of three with 6-1 victory against Kintore United

By Youth Football Project
September 18, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Kintore United

The team logo of Kintore United

1

Newmachar United

The team logo of Newmachar United

6

Newmachar United claimed all three points in their away match against Kintore United on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 6-1.

Newmachar United coach Graeme Strachan said: "A well-organised Kintore team was hard to breakdown in the first half and had some good chances themselves before a great ball from Stas Boron found Logan Jamieson, who nicked the ball past the Kintore keeper to give us a 1-0 lead at half time.

"After getting our passing going, eventually, a great strike from Scott 'Sparkles' Spark gave us a two-goal lead.

"Despite Kintore getting one back with a tremendous finish from Angus Stewart, another goal from Logan Jamieson, a first from Lewis Lamb following a great ball from Murray Strachan, who then claimed the fifth before Lewis Lamb got a second and completed the scoring, giving us a 6-1 victory.

"Not our best by any means but a win and another three points."

Kintore United have 10 goals in total. They have scored one goal at home and nine goal away in the U18 A.

Newmachar United have scored 17 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored six goals and 11 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A ,Northstar CFC drew against Dee United 3-3 and Culter Deeside won against Banchory Boys 7-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

