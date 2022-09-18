Newmachar United make it three wins out of three with 6-1 victory against Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar United claimed all three points in their away match against Kintore United on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 6-1.

Newmachar United coach Graeme Strachan said: "A well-organised Kintore team was hard to breakdown in the first half and had some good chances themselves before a great ball from Stas Boron found Logan Jamieson, who nicked the ball past the Kintore keeper to give us a 1-0 lead at half time.

"After getting our passing going, eventually, a great strike from Scott 'Sparkles' Spark gave us a two-goal lead.

"Despite Kintore getting one back with a tremendous finish from Angus Stewart, another goal from Logan Jamieson, a first from Lewis Lamb following a great ball from Murray Strachan, who then claimed the fifth before Lewis Lamb got a second and completed the scoring, giving us a 6-1 victory.

"Not our best by any means but a win and another three points."

Kintore United have 10 goals in total. They have scored one goal at home and nine goal away in the U18 A.

Newmachar United have scored 17 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored six goals and 11 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A ,Northstar CFC drew against Dee United 3-3 and Culter Deeside won against Banchory Boys 7-1.