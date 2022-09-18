Northstar CFC and Dee United share the spoils in action-packed 3-3 draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northstar CFC and Dee United share the spoils in action-packed 3-3 draw

By Youth Football Project
September 18, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Northstar CFC

3

Dee United

3

The teams shared the points when Northstar CFC hosted Dee United in the U18 A.

The final score was 3-3.

“We had the chances to win it, but it just wasn't our day.

"The lads did well to create so many chances, but unfortunately, we couldn't take them—just one of those days,” commented Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Dee United's coach Ben Dugan said: "Today we came up against a good side and worked them till the last minute.

"We were able to keep our heads even when they made it 2-1, and one of our midfielders responded with an excellent goal.

"I have to give the whole team a massive round of applause for a great performance, especially our goalkeeper, who was fantastic, including a late penalty save."

Elsewhere in the U18 A Newmachar United defeated Kintore United 6-1 and Culter Deeside won against Banchory Boys 7-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

