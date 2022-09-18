Northstar CFC and Dee United share the spoils in action-packed 3-3 draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Northstar CFC hosted Dee United in the U18 A.

The final score was 3-3.

“We had the chances to win it, but it just wasn't our day.

"The lads did well to create so many chances, but unfortunately, we couldn't take them—just one of those days,” commented Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Dee United's coach Ben Dugan said: "Today we came up against a good side and worked them till the last minute.

"We were able to keep our heads even when they made it 2-1, and one of our midfielders responded with an excellent goal.

"I have to give the whole team a massive round of applause for a great performance, especially our goalkeeper, who was fantastic, including a late penalty save."

Elsewhere in the U18 A Newmachar United defeated Kintore United 6-1 and Culter Deeside won against Banchory Boys 7-1.