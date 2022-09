[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Deeside won their away match against Banchory Boys on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 7-1.

Banchory Boys have scored four times this season and are still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Culter Deeside have scored 17 goals in this campaign. They sit third with six points from three games.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Newmachar United won against Kintore United 6-1 and Northstar CFC drew against Dee United 3-3.