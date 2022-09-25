West End Reds get the better of Westdyke Thistle at Denmore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End Reds chalked up a 2-1 win on Saturday at home at Denmore against Westdyke Thistle in the U17 A.

West End Reds have four points after four games, while Westdyke Thistle have taken three points in three games.

West End Reds have 6 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and three goals away in the U17 A.

Westdyke Thistle have scored 5 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites picked up a narrow victory against Deveronvale Reds 4-3, Cove YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 1-0 and Westdyke CC defeated Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 6-1.