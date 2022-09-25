Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant shuts after 25 years – but takeaway will continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant shuts after 25 years – but takeaway will continue

By Cameron Roy
September 25, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 8:12 am
Saigon on 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Heather Fowlie.
Saigon on 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

An Aberdeen Vietnamese restaurant has announced it is closing its doors after 25 years.

Saigon, on Crown Terrace, has proved popular with diners since it opened in 1998 – with its smoked corn chicken a renowned favourite across the city.

But in a post on social media today, the team announced the restaurant – which offered diners as many dishes as they fancied for a set price – has closed.

However, they reassured regulars that their takeaway service will remain, with the head chef continuing to whip up the menu favourites.

In a post on social media, they said: “We are sad to announce that after 25 years Saigon will be closed permanently and will not be providing dine-in services anymore.”

Inside Saigon in 2010. Photo by Emma Speirs.

“However, we are still offering delivery services per usual.

“We will still be using the same head chef so do not worry, do not fear, smoked corn chicken will still be here.

“We would like to thank everyone for supporting us throughout these years and we hope you will all continue to support us through deliveries.”

Customers upset at closure

Upset customers shared their dismay about the news.

Lesley Sirrell wrote on Facebook: “I’ve been coming to Saigon for 25 years and always looked forward to our meals there when back visiting Aberdeen. Wishing you all the best in your takeaway business.”

Nicola Campbell Graham-Douglas wrote on Facebook: “So sad to hear this news but glad we can still enjoy our faves by takeaway.”

Jodie Mone wrote on Facebook: “I still think about the smoked corn chicken. Nowhere up here does it the same.”

Small businesses under pressure

Saigon is the latest restaurant in Aberdeen to close, although the reasons behind the move are not yet clear.

Last month, the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway in Torry shut due to soaring energy bills.

Across the north-east, businesses have been in crisis as more have announced closures or cutting back services.

Business in Crisis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0
stromness crash
A947 Banff road closed for two hours near Newmachar following crash
0
Temporary traffic lights were put in place in December 2019 as a safety measure.
A95 landslip could finally be repaired as project goes out to tender - again
0
The busy Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing…
0
Alistair Greig
Legal bid to recover convicted conman's £21 million profits to continue next year
Press and Journal readers have been reacting to calls to rename Union Terrace Gardens after the late Queen Elizabeth II.
A 'brilliant idea' or a 'terrible insult' to the Queen? Readers react to plans…
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multi-million pound deal
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks