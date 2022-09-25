Aberdeen’s Saigon restaurant shuts after 25 years – but takeaway will continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen Vietnamese restaurant has announced it is closing its doors after 25 years.

Saigon, on Crown Terrace, has proved popular with diners since it opened in 1998 – with its smoked corn chicken a renowned favourite across the city.

But in a post on social media today, the team announced the restaurant – which offered diners as many dishes as they fancied for a set price – has closed.

However, they reassured regulars that their takeaway service will remain, with the head chef continuing to whip up the menu favourites.

In a post on social media, they said: “We are sad to announce that after 25 years Saigon will be closed permanently and will not be providing dine-in services anymore.”

“However, we are still offering delivery services per usual.

“We will still be using the same head chef so do not worry, do not fear, smoked corn chicken will still be here.

“We would like to thank everyone for supporting us throughout these years and we hope you will all continue to support us through deliveries.”

Customers upset at closure

Upset customers shared their dismay about the news.

Lesley Sirrell wrote on Facebook: “I’ve been coming to Saigon for 25 years and always looked forward to our meals there when back visiting Aberdeen. Wishing you all the best in your takeaway business.”

Nicola Campbell Graham-Douglas wrote on Facebook: “So sad to hear this news but glad we can still enjoy our faves by takeaway.”

Jodie Mone wrote on Facebook: “I still think about the smoked corn chicken. Nowhere up here does it the same.”

Small businesses under pressure

Saigon is the latest restaurant in Aberdeen to close, although the reasons behind the move are not yet clear.

Last month, the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway in Torry shut due to soaring energy bills.

Across the north-east, businesses have been in crisis as more have announced closures or cutting back services.