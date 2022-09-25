Free-scoring Dyce BC run out 17-1 winners against Huntly FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC claimed all three points in a very one-sided game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 17-1.

Huntly FC have had a sluggish start to the season and are without points from their first three games. Dyce BC are on nine points and three points behind Newmachar United.

Huntly FC have 1 goals in total. They have scored one goal at home and zero goals away in the U18 A.

Dyce BC have scored 35 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 28 goals and seven goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Colony Colts picked up a narrow victory against Culter Deeside 3-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Dee United 4-1, Westdyke Thistle defeated Kintore United 4-1 and Newmachar United won against Portlethen SC 2-1.