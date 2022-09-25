Free-scoring Dyce BC run out 17-1 winners against Huntly FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free-scoring Dyce BC run out 17-1 winners against Huntly FC

By Youth Football Project
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Huntly FC

The team logo of Huntly FC

1

Dyce BC

The team logo of Dyce BC

17

Dyce BC claimed all three points in a very one-sided game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 17-1.

Huntly FC have had a sluggish start to the season and are without points from their first three games. Dyce BC are on nine points and three points behind Newmachar United.

Huntly FC have 1 goals in total. They have scored one goal at home and zero goals away in the U18 A.

Dyce BC have scored 35 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 28 goals and seven goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Colony Colts picked up a narrow victory against Culter Deeside 3-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Dee United 4-1, Westdyke Thistle defeated Kintore United 4-1 and Newmachar United won against Portlethen SC 2-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

