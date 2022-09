[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts ran out narrow winners against Culter Deeside in the U18 A on Saturday.

The team won 3-2 at Culter School.

Culter Deeside have six points after four games, while Colony Colts have taken four points after two games.

Elsewhere in the U18 A, Cove Youth United FC won 4-1 against Dee United, Dyce BC defeated Huntly FC 17-1, Westdyke Thistle won 4-1 against Kintore United 4-1 and Newmachar United won against Portlethen SC 2-1.