Westdyke CC win at home against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC

Westdyke CC claimed all three points in their home match against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC on Saturday in the U17 A.

The final score was 6-1.

Westdyke CC have nine points after three games, while Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have six points through four games.

Westdyke CC have 14 goals in total. They have scored 11 goals at home and three goals away in the U17 A.

Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC have scored 9 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and six goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites picked up a narrow victory against Deveronvale Reds 4-3, Cove YFC won against Stonehaven YFC 1-0 and West End Reds won against Westdyke Thistle 2-1.