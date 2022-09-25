Bridge of Don Thistle win 2-1 at home against Blackburn BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bridge of Don Thistle claimed a narrow 2-1 win against Blackburn BC in the U16 B on Saturday.

The team won 2-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Ryan Monaghan said: “A well deserved win for the lads.

"We conceded from a deflected shot but kicked on again and equalised with a goal from Charlie Miller.

"Our goalkeeper, Arran Brown, was outstanding today.

"Marcus Stephen then scored the winning goal, finishing superbly after some good work by Reece Murison and Owen Biggerstaff."

Bridge of Don Thistle have 3 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and zero goals away in the U16 B.

Blackburn BC have scored 6 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored two goals and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC defeated Deveronvale 2-0 and Stonehaven YFC United won against Ellon Meadows 4-1.