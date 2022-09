[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth Gold won their away game against Culter Thistle on Saturday in the U17 B.

The final score was 4-0.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Cove Youth United defeated Colony Park 3-1, Middlefield Wasps won against Kintore United 3-1, Mormond Thistle drew against Banchory Boys 1-1 and Thistle YFC won against Longside BC 6-4.