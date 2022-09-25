Cove Youth United prove too strong for Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Youth United defeated the visiting Colony Park 3-1 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Colony Park have had a sluggish start to the season and have three points from their first three games. Cove Youth United are on six points.

Cove Youth United have 10 goals in total. They have scored five goals at home and five goals away in the U17 B.

Colony Park have scored 4 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and three goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold defeated Culter Thistle 4-0, Middlefield Wasps won against Kintore United 3-1, Mormond Thistle drew against Banchory Boys 1-1 and Thistle YFC won against Longside BC 6-4.