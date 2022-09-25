Northstar CFC praised for ‘excellent’ display in home win against Culter United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC claimed all three points in their home game against Culter United on Saturday in the U16 C.

The final score was 5-1.

Northstar CFC's head coach Leslie Kilminster said: "I thought we were excellent from the first whistle.

"We were very wasteful in front of the goal at times, but our passing and movement was excellent.

"The goal scorers on the day were Emmanuel Oghenekevwe, Finlay Geddie, Andrew Barclay (2) and Oskar Hacia, who capped an excellent league debut for the club with a good team goal.

"All in all, a good three points and a great contribution from the 16 players in the matchday squad."

Elsewhere in the U16 C Turriff United YFC Lions won against Huntly FC 4-2 and Aboyne FC drew against Kintore United FC 3-3.