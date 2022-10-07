Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase

By Reporter
October 7, 2022, 2:47 pm
Tyler Cosgrove (number 4) of Bucksburn Academy clears from Matthew Rangel (Westhill Academy) watched by Clark Whyte and Sam Deans (Bucksburn).
Tyler Cosgrove (number 4) of Bucksburn Academy clears from Matthew Rangel (Westhill Academy) watched by Clark Whyte and Sam Deans (Bucksburn).

Westhill Academy’s footballers took a grip on CNR International League S2 League B with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory at Bucksburn Academy.

As the Aberdeen Secondary Schools Football Association divisions heat up, both teams set off looking for an early goal, but it was visitors Bucksburn who took the lead in the fifth minute – Ethan Reid slotting past Westhill keeper Max Blackwood from a cross.

Bucksburn came close to doubling their advantage when a shot from Tomas Jehano on the right flashed just beyond the back post.

However, Westhill began to find their feet and scored a 14th-minute equaliser. Samuel Dennis made progress down the right, beat his marker, and his low cross-cum-shot snuck into Toby Catto’s net at the far post.

Westhill’s Miller Giles and Calum Bell would then both hit the woodwork as they attempted to take the lead for the first time, while – on the stroke of half-time – Bucksburn’s Logan Taylor narrowly cleared the crossbar with an effort at the other end.

It had been an exciting and even first period, but it was Westhill who scored next – on 50 minutes. The home defence could only partially clear a ball from the right as far as Bell and his lobbed shot sailed over Catto’s head and into the corner of the net.

Bucksburn tried to respond, but it was the visitors who continued to have the better chances.

Bell was dominating midfield and he went on a mazy run going past four defenders before being stopped at the expense of a free-kick.

Westhill scored a crucial third with 10 minutes remaining – Owen Forbes took a free-kick from his own half which went over the heads of the home defenders before falling to Dennis, who swept the ball past Catto from close range.

Dennis completed his hat-trick with five to play. He gathered the ball on the right before shooting against the post from almost the goal line, and collected the rebound before finding the net via the keeper.

A fifth goal arrived in the final seconds when Seif Fahmy Mahmoud moved into the box and stroked the ball past Catto and into the far corner of the goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Youth Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Thistle YFC win 4-2 away against Culter Colts
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Colony Park manager Derek Tough pleased after Deveronvale win
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Longside BC beat Culter Thistle in a nine-goal thriller at St Fergus
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Bradley Peacock hits the winner for Bridge of Don Thistle against Stonehaven YFC United
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Dyce BC Whites ease to victory against Westdyke Thistle
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Westdyke Thistle run out 4-2 winners against Blackburn BC
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
Colony Colts win at home against Culter United
Dee United under-18s.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dee United under-18s
Cove YFC (blue) and Culter Colts (red) in action at Balmoral Stadium. Pictured are Cove YFC's (blue) Oliver Najkowski and Seid Mody. Pic by Chris Sumner
Juvenile football: Peterhead maintain perfect start to set the pace in the U16s League…
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Westhill Academy second years beat Bucksburn Academy 5-1 in promotion chase
West End Reds get the better of Westdyke Thistle at Denmore

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks