Dyce BC hit the goal trail in Westdyke Thistle victory

Dyce BC won cruised to a 13-0 home win against Westdyke Thistle in the U18 A action on Saturday.

“The boys were very good today, especially in the second half, where we scored 10,” commented Dyce BC's coach Phil Boyce after the game.

Dyce BC have 12 points after four games, while Westdyke Thistle have taken six points from three games.

Dyce BC have 48 goals in total. They have scored 20 goals at home and 28 goals away in the U18 A.

Westdyke Thistle have scored 7 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and three goals on home ground.