Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath believes the survival of the fittest will go a long way in their bid to become Highland League champions this season.

The 20-year-old former Dundee youth knocked home a stoppage-time goal to secure an impressive 3-0 victory for the Angus side at Brora Rangers on Saturday.

With fellow rivals Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee drawing 2-2, it pushed City three points clear at the top of the table and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The chasing pack were offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday when Brechin’s 100% record was dashed by a surprise 2-2 home draw against Huntly. That result ended a terrific 19-match winning surge, stemming back to last term.

Brora had the chance to overtake the morning leaders had they won, but despite a strong opening from the Cattachs, fine strikes from Fraser Macleod and Marc Scott put City 2-0 ahead.

Huntly draw sparked City reaction

McGrath netted from a breakaway attack at the end for his sixth goal of the season.

And he believes the willingness to keep going for goals is a great side for a team back in the winning trail.

He said: “We recovered well after Wednesday to pick up three points. It was a good result.

“We looked solid throughout the team and we took our chances and could have had a couple more. In the second half, I don’t think Brora threatened us, so that was good.

“We had a chat after Wednesday. We knew we had to lift it a bit and put in a better performance and we did that on Saturday.

“In the last few games, including the 3-3 SPFL Trust Trophy draw in Inverness, we’ve been going right to the last minute. We have got good fitness and that shows.

“If we’re hard to beat, we’ve every chance of winning games, so hopefully we can keep winning games and keep the other teams at bay. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brora began match on front foot

Brora, one week on from winning the North of Scotland Cup final against Clach, were in confident mood, boosted further by their 11-0 rout of Strathspey Thistle in midweek.

They had a spring in their step and Gregor MacDonald flashed an early effort off the left post.

Ali Sutherland then tested steady Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson, but he gathered the 20-yarder without fuss.

Brora had done most of the running, but were undone on 30 minutes when Macleod collected the ball, pressed forward and guided a superb shot out of keeper Ruardhri Nicol’s reach.

After the break, tackles were flying in all over the place, but most of the positive play was with the visitors’ attacking.

They grasped their crucial goal with 20 minutes remaining when man of the match Scott rifled a terrific long-range effort beyond Nicol. It was the second fine strike of the afternoon and it was a killer for Brora.

The final act was in the dying embers of the match when a swift attack ended with Jordan Northcott bearing down on goal, rounding Nicol and lining up McGrath for a tap-in with delight.

Second half not good enough – boss

Disappointed home boss Craig Campbell felt his players paid the price for not being ruthless enough when and where it mattered.

He said: “Although we went in 1-0 down at half-time, I wasn’t too concerned with the way we were playing.

“We passed the ball well without cutting them open, albeit we hit the post. Brechin scored with their only opportunity in the first half. Goals ultimately change games.

“I asked for more of the same in the second half, but with a bit of extra quality in the final third. Unfortunately, it was nowhere near good enough and the result shows that.”

Brora go to Nairn County on Saturday to face their former title-winning boss Steven Mackay, who has just taken over, while Brechin host Keith.

BRORA RANGERS (4-4-2) – Nicol 7, Meekings 6, Ally Macdonald 6, Williamson 7, Nicolson 6, Gillespie 6, Jordan Macrae 6 (Ewan 82), Andy Macrae 6, Sutherland 7 (Dingwall 69), Kelly 6, Gregor Macdonald 7. Subs not used – Gunn, Gamble.

BRECHIN CITY (4-4-2) – Wilson 6, McHattie 6, Inglis (McDonald 90), Scott 7, McGrath 7, Bain 6, Arnott 6, Cruickshank 6, Macleod 6 (Loudon 65), Northcott 6, Spark 6. Subs not used – Thomson, Cooney.

Referee – Lee Robertson 6.

Man of the match – Marc Scott.