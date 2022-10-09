Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath believes the survival of the fittest will go a long way in their bid to become Highland League champions this season.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Paul Chalk
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix



The 20-year-old former Dundee youth knocked home a stoppage-time goal to secure an impressive 3-0 victory for the Angus side at Brora Rangers on Saturday.

With fellow rivals Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee drawing 2-2, it pushed City three points clear at the top of the table and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City’s Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net.

The chasing pack were offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday when Brechin’s 100% record was dashed by a surprise 2-2 home draw against Huntly. That result ended a terrific 19-match winning surge, stemming back to last term.

Brora had the chance to overtake the morning leaders had they won, but despite a strong opening from the Cattachs, fine strikes from Fraser Macleod and Marc Scott put City 2-0 ahead.

Huntly draw sparked City reaction

McGrath netted from a breakaway attack at the end for his sixth goal of the season.

And he believes the willingness to keep going for goals is a great side for a team back in the winning trail.

He said: “We recovered well after Wednesday to pick up three points. It was a good result.

“We looked solid throughout the team and we took our chances and could have had a couple more. In the second half, I don’t think Brora threatened us, so that was good.

Brechin City’s Marc Scott celebrates after putting his team 2-0 in front in the second half.

“We had a chat after Wednesday. We knew we had to lift it a bit and put in a better performance and we did that on Saturday.

“In the last few games, including the 3-3 SPFL Trust Trophy draw in Inverness, we’ve been going right to the last minute. We have got good fitness and that shows.

“If we’re hard to beat, we’ve every chance of winning games, so hopefully we can keep winning games and keep the other teams at bay. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brora began match on front foot

Brora, one week on from winning the North of Scotland Cup final against Clach, were in confident mood, boosted further by their 11-0 rout of Strathspey Thistle in midweek.

They had a spring in their step and Gregor MacDonald flashed an early effort off the left post.

Ali Sutherland then tested steady Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson, but he gathered the 20-yarder without fuss.

Brora had done most of the running, but were undone on 30 minutes when Macleod collected the ball, pressed forward and guided a superb shot out of keeper Ruardhri Nicol’s reach.

After the break, tackles were flying in all over the place, but most of the positive play was with the visitors’ attacking.

They grasped their crucial goal with 20 minutes remaining when man of the match Scott rifled a terrific long-range effort beyond Nicol. It was the second fine strike of the afternoon and it was a killer for Brora.

The final act was in the dying embers of the match when a swift attack ended with Jordan Northcott bearing down on goal, rounding Nicol and lining up McGrath for a tap-in with delight.

Second half not good enough – boss

Disappointed home boss Craig Campbell felt his players paid the price for not being ruthless enough when and where it mattered.

He said: “Although we went in 1-0 down at half-time, I wasn’t too concerned with the way we were playing.

“We passed the ball well without cutting them open, albeit we hit the post. Brechin scored with their only opportunity in the first half. Goals ultimately change games.

Brora Rangers’ Max Ewan is closely watched by Brechin City defender Euan Spark.

“I asked for more of the same in the second half, but with a bit of extra quality in the final third. Unfortunately, it was nowhere near good enough and the result shows that.”

Brora go to Nairn County on Saturday to face their former title-winning boss Steven Mackay, who has just taken over, while Brechin host Keith.

BRORA RANGERS (4-4-2) – Nicol 7, Meekings 6, Ally Macdonald 6, Williamson 7, Nicolson 6, Gillespie 6, Jordan Macrae 6 (Ewan 82), Andy Macrae 6, Sutherland 7 (Dingwall 69), Kelly 6, Gregor Macdonald 7. Subs not used – Gunn, Gamble.

BRECHIN CITY (4-4-2) – Wilson 6, McHattie 6, Inglis (McDonald 90), Scott 7, McGrath 7, Bain 6, Arnott 6, Cruickshank 6, Macleod 6 (Loudon 65), Northcott 6, Spark 6. Subs not used – Thomson, Cooney.

Referee – Lee Robertson 6.

Man of the match – Marc Scott.

