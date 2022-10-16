Cove Youth United FC win 2-0 at home against Newmachar United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Youth United FC won their home game against Newmachar United on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 2-0.

“A superb first-half performance from the lads resulted in a comfortable win against a strong Newmachar; even missing two penalties didn't take the gloss off a great team display,” commented Cove Youth United FC's manager Kevan Blues after the game.

Cove Youth United FC are now at nine points after three games, while Newmachar United have 12 points from five games.

Cove Youth United FC have 13 goals in total. They have scored nine goals at home and four goals away in the U18 A.

Newmachar United have scored 19 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored eight goals and 11 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Culter Deeside won 6-1 against Portlethen SC and Dee United defeated Huntly FC 4-1.