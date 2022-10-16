Culter Deeside victorious against Portlethen SC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Deeside defeated the visiting Portlethen SC 6-1 in the U18 A on Saturday.

Culter Deeside have nine points after five games, while Portlethen SC are winless after four games.

Culter Deeside have 25 goals in total. They have scored 16 goals at home and nine goals away in the U18 A.

Portlethen SC have scored 5 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Dee United defeated Huntly FC 4-1 and Cove Youth United FC won 2-0 against Newmachar United.