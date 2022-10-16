Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A836 Bonar Bridge road is closed near Lairg following a one-car crash.

Emergency services received reports of the incident on the A836 at its junction with the A837 around 3.20pm.

Fire crews were also at the scene of the accident to assist the police, however, left around 4.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police and emergency services are currently at a single-vehicle road crash on the A836 at its junction with the A837, Lairg, Sutherland.

“The crash was reported to police around 3.20 pm today. The road is closed. No further details at this time.”

