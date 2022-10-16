Formartine edge Northstar in seven-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw Formartine United YFC just edge out Northstar CFC at home in the U16 C on Saturday.

The game finished 4-3 to Formartine United YFC.

“I thought Formartine thoroughly deserved the victory. They were the better team today, so a huge well done to them,” commented Northstar CFC's head coach Leslie Kilminster after the game.

Formartine United YFC have nine points after three games, while Northstar CFC have seven points after four games.

Formartine United YFC have 15 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and 11 goals away in the U16 C.

Northstar CFC have scored 11 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and eight goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Culter United defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 4-0 and Colony Colts won 3-1 against Aboyne FC.