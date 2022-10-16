Dee United claim first win of the season with 4-1 success against Huntly FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dee United claim first win of the season with 4-1 success against Huntly FC

By Youth Football Project
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-18s)

Huntly FC

The team logo of Huntly FC

1

Dee United

The team logo of Dee United

4

Dee United won their away game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 4-1.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "A game we shouldn't have lost.

"Poor defending led to all four of Dee's goals in the first half. Even still, we had a number of opportunities to get back into the game that we never took.

"In the second half, we were much stronger and played some good football, but we couldn't recover the four-goal deficit."

Dee United's coach Ben Dugan said: "It's a good result for us. Our attackers Kurt and Benji getting two goals each is always good to see.

"I have to give a round of applause to the entire back line today, especially Calum at centre back, who I thought was the man of the match.

"It's great to get our first win of the season, and hopefully, this is the start of a good run."

Huntly FC have had a sluggish start to the season and are without points from their first four games. Dee United are on four points.

Huntly FC have 2 goals in total. They have scored two goals at home and zero goals away in the U18 A.

Dee United have scored 10 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored nine goals and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Culter Deeside won 6-1 against Portlethen SC and Cove Youth United FC defeated Newmachar United 2-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

