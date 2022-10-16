Dee United claim first win of the season with 4-1 success against Huntly FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dee United won their away game against Huntly FC on Saturday in the U18 A.

The final score was 4-1.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "A game we shouldn't have lost.

"Poor defending led to all four of Dee's goals in the first half. Even still, we had a number of opportunities to get back into the game that we never took.

"In the second half, we were much stronger and played some good football, but we couldn't recover the four-goal deficit."

Dee United's coach Ben Dugan said: "It's a good result for us. Our attackers Kurt and Benji getting two goals each is always good to see.

"I have to give a round of applause to the entire back line today, especially Calum at centre back, who I thought was the man of the match.

"It's great to get our first win of the season, and hopefully, this is the start of a good run."

Huntly FC have had a sluggish start to the season and are without points from their first four games. Dee United are on four points.

Huntly FC have 2 goals in total. They have scored two goals at home and zero goals away in the U18 A.

Dee United have scored 10 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored nine goals and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Culter Deeside won 6-1 against Portlethen SC and Cove Youth United FC defeated Newmachar United 2-0.