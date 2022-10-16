Shinty: Kinlochshiel boss Johnston Gill looks set to step down at the end of campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Johnston Gill, the manager who has led Kinlochshiel to historic achievements, is indicating that he is poised to step down after their final two Mowi Premiership fixtures.

“I don’t think I’ll be carrying on,” revealed Gill, who last year steered the Wester Ross club to their first ever Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup triumphs.

A move to live in Inverness is a factor influencing the man who has had three separate stints in charge of the Red and Whites.

He said: “I’ll be leaving the club in good shape, with no worries on the playing side.

“We’re very good in all departments, all the players are carrying on next season and we’ve good young players coming through.

“The club will no doubt try to persuade me to stay but I don’t think they’ll be successful.

“We had a bad start to this season, getting knocked out of the cups early, but the team has rallied since and shown its character.”

There is no obvious successor to Gill and Shiel’s directors face a tricky task replacing him.

Shiel trimmed Kingussie’s lead at the top to three points, each with two to play, after a 5-2 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll in a match switched to Inverness after their Balmacara pitch was waterlogged.

It was Shiel’s fifth successive victory and in their last 16 outings they have won 12, drawn two and lost two and could still finish champions in the unlikely event of Kingussie losing their last games.

Kinlochshiel’s Jordan Fraser puts pressure on GMA keeper Jonathan Oates.Playing against the wind, Shiel were five up by half time, with David Falconer and Archie MacRae firing early goals then John MacRae rattled in three goals in 14 minutes to take his tally to 20 goals. Mid Argyll rallied with Calum McLay and Nick Lavin netting in the second half.

The postponement of the Lovat-Kingussie game due to Balgate Park being unplayable means the fixture has been rearranged to November 12, dragging out the season for both. Kings now go to Oban this weekend in search of the win that would clinch the title.

Newtonmore, meanwhile, wrapped up their season with a 1-0 win over Oban Camanachd at The Eilean, Conor Jones slotting home a 37th minute penalty after he had been pulled down.

Norman MacArthur, who formed an unusual managerial triple act with Evan Cheyne and David Cheyne, said: “I’ve not decided yet whether or not I want to carry on and I’ll take my time on a decision.

“We’ve been very much a team in transition and while we’d have liked to have reached a cup final, third place is good in the circumstances.

“Duncan MacPherson has been a revelation at wing back while Struan Ross, Arran MacBean and Rory MacBean, all four lads under-19, have progressed strongly. And some of our talented second team will step up next season.

“At the other end of the age scale, veteran goalkeeper Kenny Ross has been terrific and he’ll be playing next season. He had some superb saves against a good Oban side who had some promising youngsters on display.”

Skye’s bid to clinch the National Division title was put on hold when their final fixture, away to Inveraray, was washed out.

It will now be played on November 5, a week after title rivals Beauly, two points behind, finish at home to Inveraray.

Aberdour’s bottom placing in the National Division was confirmed despite the Fifers doing well in sharing six goals with second bottom Strathglass at Cannich.

Darren Reid and Ruaridh Strachan gave Strath a two-goal interval lead but Craig Grant and Tom Bowerman levelled and David Mackenzie put the visitors ahead before Niall MacCallum made it 3-3.