Dyce BC win 4-1 at home against Portlethen SC

Dyce BC won their home match against Portlethen SC 4-1 in the U18 A on Saturday.

Dyce BC have five wins and with a goal difference of 46 goals for and 2 against over the last five games, while Portlethen SC have and five losses and a goal difference of 8 goals for and 29 against.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 11-3 away win for Dyce BC in September 2022.

Dyce BC have 64 goals in total. They have scored 27 goals at home and 37 goals away in the U18 A.

Portlethen SC have scored 8 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored two goals and six goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Huntly FC drew 4-4 against Newmachar United.