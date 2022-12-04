New flats for Keith town centre, changes to Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery at Newton, changes to important Georgian house near Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New flats for Keith town centre, changes to Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery at Newton, changes to important Georgian house near Elgin

By Sean McAngus
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Newton tree nursery. near Burghead. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland.
Newton tree nursery. near Burghead. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Officials have approved new flats for the heart of Keith.

Meanwhile, a homeowner is planning to make “modern living” changes to a house designed by an important Moray architect.

But first, we look at proposed changes to a project to grow Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Standing area for tree nursery

Newton tree nursery. Newton, near Burghead. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

Scotland’s only publicly owned tree nursery in Moray wants to create a level paved platform area.

Forestry and Land Scotland has lodged these plans for the Newton tree nursery between Elgin and Burghead.

The surface will make it easier for workers to move equipment around the large glasshouse.

The Newton site grows more than 25% of the 25 million trees planted by Forestry and Land Scotland yearly.

View from proposed standout area at Newton tree nursery.  Image: Foresty and Land Scotland

The Newton tree nursery was opened in 1931 to help improve and refine Scotland’s stocks.

Seeds are harvested from various native pinewoods to be grown to help reforestation and habitat preservation projects.

Meanwhile Forestry and Land Scotland hope the deal to lease further land will allow it to double in capacity by 2025 to allow it to boost capacity to 14million trees a year.

SUBMITTED: From Elgin Georgian house to modern home

Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

Plans have been lodged to make changes to a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson.

He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

Major changes could take place at Kicluan House near Elgin.  Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

The house, built in 1815, was formerly a Church of Scotland manse.

However, the manse was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1825.

Now Mr and Mrs R Murray are seeking to consolidate the existing house while making some alterations to make it fit for modern use.

Their plans include the creation of a two ensuite bedroom basement annexe.

This will be equipped with a self-contained kitchen, as well as dining and living facilities.

Meanwhile, a ramp is proposed to the east of the house to allow easy access.

Drawing impression of changes to Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects
What the changes could look like! Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

 

SUBMITTED: New garage for Clochan home

Mr Oreste Smith De Tommaso wants to build a new garage at his home.

Work could take place at Cottage in the peaceful village Clochan.

Clochan Cottage where the garage is proposed.  Image: Clochan Cottage

APPROVED: New flats for the heart of Keith

Building at 30 – 32 Mid Street Keith approved for redevelopment and extension to form new build flats.  Image: Google Maps

The council has approved works to breathe new life into Keith’s two storey 30-32 Mid Street building.

Glenmoir Properties Limited will redevelop an existing dwellinghouse into five two-bedroom flats.

Four of the flats will be formed across the ground and first floor with two flats per floor.

The fifth flat will spread across the entire second floor with the living areas in the new extension and the bedrooms in the existing building.

Mid Street in Keith.

APPROVED: Balcony for Keith home

Alterations will go ahead to convert the attic and install a steel balcony at the home.

The work will take place at 50 Nelson Terrace in Keith.

Also, seven Velux windows will be installed as well as external stairs leading up to the balcony.

Meanwhile, glass doors and windows will be fitted on the gable leading onto the balcony.

Mr F Edwards had lodged the plans.

Drawing of approved balcony and other changes at property at 50 Nelson Terrace, Keith. Image: Alex J Sanderson

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

