New flats for Keith town centre, changes to Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery at Newton, changes to important Georgian house near Elgin

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Officials have approved new flats for the heart of Keith.

Meanwhile, a homeowner is planning to make “modern living” changes to a house designed by an important Moray architect.

But first, we look at proposed changes to a project to grow Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Standing area for tree nursery

Scotland’s only publicly owned tree nursery in Moray wants to create a level paved platform area.

Forestry and Land Scotland has lodged these plans for the Newton tree nursery between Elgin and Burghead.

The surface will make it easier for workers to move equipment around the large glasshouse.

The Newton site grows more than 25% of the 25 million trees planted by Forestry and Land Scotland yearly.

The Newton tree nursery was opened in 1931 to help improve and refine Scotland’s stocks.

Seeds are harvested from various native pinewoods to be grown to help reforestation and habitat preservation projects.

Meanwhile Forestry and Land Scotland hope the deal to lease further land will allow it to double in capacity by 2025 to allow it to boost capacity to 14million trees a year.

SUBMITTED: From Elgin Georgian house to modern home

Plans have been lodged to make changes to a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson.

He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

The house, built in 1815, was formerly a Church of Scotland manse.

However, the manse was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1825.

Now Mr and Mrs R Murray are seeking to consolidate the existing house while making some alterations to make it fit for modern use.

Their plans include the creation of a two ensuite bedroom basement annexe.

This will be equipped with a self-contained kitchen, as well as dining and living facilities.

Meanwhile, a ramp is proposed to the east of the house to allow easy access.

SUBMITTED: New garage for Clochan home

Mr Oreste Smith De Tommaso wants to build a new garage at his home.

Work could take place at Cottage in the peaceful village Clochan.

APPROVED: New flats for the heart of Keith

The council has approved works to breathe new life into Keith’s two storey 30-32 Mid Street building.

Glenmoir Properties Limited will redevelop an existing dwellinghouse into five two-bedroom flats.

Four of the flats will be formed across the ground and first floor with two flats per floor.

The fifth flat will spread across the entire second floor with the living areas in the new extension and the bedrooms in the existing building.

APPROVED: Balcony for Keith home

Alterations will go ahead to convert the attic and install a steel balcony at the home.

The work will take place at 50 Nelson Terrace in Keith.

Also, seven Velux windows will be installed as well as external stairs leading up to the balcony.

Meanwhile, glass doors and windows will be fitted on the gable leading onto the balcony.

Mr F Edwards had lodged the plans.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

